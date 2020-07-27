Lucifer season 6: The latest writers’ room visitor is here!







While we all await the premiere of Lucifer season 5 on Netflix next month, remember this — season 6 is still coming! The writers have been working in order to make the magic happen for a while now, and they’ve been getting some visitors to their virtual room in the process.

Who is one of the latest ones? Think in terms of Linda herself in Rachael Harris! the good news was confirmed in a new post on Twitter below by none other than co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich.

For those who are wondering why actors tend to visit writers’ rooms, it has a lot to do with getting direct communication on upcoming stories. It’s just also a way to show courtesy for the people who are working to craft great stuff for you behind the scenes. Unfortunately, it’s not something that a lot of actors can do, given that writers’ rooms are not always located in the same city where casts and crews often work. These virtual meet-ups were common in that way even before the health crisis arrived.

Hopefully, Linda does get some great stuff on the final season, but it is admittedly rather hard to speculate about what it could be without getting into season 5 first! We know that she has an exciting new chapter of her life now, but a lot of people are still going to want various things from her. Some of this will come with the territory of the job, but it also stems from her having so many relationships that she needs to maintain.

Hopefully, we get to see at least some of Lucifer season 6 in 2021 — time will tell on that. For now, it’s just easier to focus on some of the stuff that lies directly in front of us.

How do you think Linda’s story is going to unfold on Lucifer season 6?

