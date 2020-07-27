SEAL Team season 4: No official start date, but prep continues







We know that at one point, there were hopes for SEAL Team season 4 to start production in August. Now, though, it feels more like everything is starting to be a little more up in the air. There is a real hope that filming may be able to start in the coming months, but it all depends on the state of the health crisis. This is an intense show that requires large groups of people to be in the same place together, so we have a feeling that patience is going to be the most important thing.

In a new post below via his personal Instagram, Sonny himself in AJ Buckley makes it clear that he’s continuing to train no matter when the show is going to come back. This is probably something that a lot of the cast relates to at the moment, since they are all doing their part to be prepared no matter what. This is a physically demanding show and it makes a lot of sense to be ready.

Do we see SEAL Team changing its story all that much in light of the health crisis? Probably not. It remains to be seen how much that is written into the story, but military teams don’t often have the luxury of being able to suspend operations. If the show does choose to go there, this could be another way to showcase some of the difficulties that groups like this go through that are beyond the norm. We’re sure that, once again, we’ll see delicate operations mixed with personal drama, trials, and tribulations.

Of course, we’re also going to continue to root for Sonny and Davis to get together in the end.

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4?

