The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series ordered at Netflix







Clearly, Netflix is very-much pleased with the performance of The Witcher so far. After all, the streaming service has just confirmed that a prequel entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin is on the way!

So what do we know about this project right now? Let’s start, per Entertainment Weekly, with the official synopsis:

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

This is a show that is going to be able to set the stage for the main series in a creative way — and also one that was relatively finite. There are only six episodes set in what is being billed as a limited series, but getting a little bit of this is so much better than not getting anything at all.

Declan de Barra, who wrote on the first season of The Witcher, is going to be the executive producer/showrunner of the new series. Meanwhile, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (showrunner on the flaghship show) will be an executive producer alongside will act as an executive producer on the new project. Franchise creator Andrzej Sapkowski will also be on board as a creative consultant.

Here is some of what de Barra had to say about working on the new series:

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin, … A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Obviously, you’re going to be waiting a while in order to see this … but we’re already feeling optimistic that it will be worthwhile.

