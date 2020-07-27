How is Kristian Alfonso leaving Days of Our Lives later this year?







Odds are, you’ve heard the news that Kristian Alfonso is leaving NBC’s iconic Days of Our Lives after decades on the show. It’s also out there that technically, she’s already left. She filmed her final appearance already, and it’s slated to air on October 15.

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Alfonso confirms that she filmed her last episode following her exit being confirmed and with that in mind, this isn’t going to be a clean exit. There will be questions as to whether or not this will be the perfect ending to the story.

According to the actress, she would have liked to have given her longtime fans something a little bit more:

“I would have liked to have given the fans that have been so devoted to Days all of these years a final goodbye, and not, ‘Oh, she’s out looking for someone,’ or ‘She’s upstairs cleaning her room’ or ‘She’s taken a trip.’”

Alfonso also confirmed in the interview further that she chose to leave after the show’s producers wanted her to take a significant hiatus. That was not something that she was interested in, especially after such a long run. She suggested that the show isn’t the same Days of Our Lives anymore that it was for so many years, and she has no intention of coming back. We’ve heard already that her on-screen daughter is also leaving, so the shake-up is going to be felt across the board.

Days of Our Lives will resume filming a little bit later this year, and of course we’re curious to learn what the reception is to the newest chapter of the show. It does routinely put itself in a difficult position, though, with so many departures and changes. A big part of what makes this show what it is comes via the stability and comfort-food factor.

Are you still bummed-out by Kristian Alfonso’s departure?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

