Victoria Konefal leaving Days of Our Lives alongside Kristian Alfonso

According to a new report from Deadline, Victoria Konefal will be leaving the show and her Ciara Brady after being a part of the series since 2017. She’s appeared in well over 200 installments of the daytime drama, and the report does note that there is still a chance she could make guest appearances in the future. She’s just done as a full-time cast member. It’s also worth noting that Konefal’s exit is not related directly to Alfonso’s, despite there being some prior speculation online on that subject.

In a statement, here is what Konefal had to say about her departure:

I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives. It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member.

To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you. To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life.

What’s with all of the departures from Days of Our Lives in general these days? There are always going to be rumors about creative changes and the show’s budget, but often the real reasons are a lot more complicated than they seem on the surface. The only thing that feels sure is that the series is going to look and feel different when it comes back, and not just because of the current health crisis impacting production. (Filming will resume later this year.)

