Greg Vaughan leaving Days of Our Lives after eight years







As it turns out, Kristian Alfonso isn’t the only longtime Days of Our Lives performer who is saying goodbye to the NBC show. Now, Greg Vaughan has announced the same exact thing.

Speaking in a new interview with the podcast That’s Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford (per TVLine), Vaughan confirmed that he is “finishing [his] reign” on the institution. He also went on to add the following:

“I’m taking a break, if you will. Days was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go … [My time] was coming to an end, anyway.”

At this point, departures and renewal questions are at the center of most Days of Our Lives headlines. Why does this happen? There are always questions about budget, about story, and also the uncertainty of daytime dramas in general. Of course, in this climate we actually think there is more room for Days of Our Lives to succeed, mostly because there are a larger overall pool of viewers home during the day. Unfortunately, it also needs to be safe for the cast to return to work.

We know that more new episodes of Days of Our Lives are slated to be filmed later this year — it is not the first soap to return to production, as both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have already made it back. The majority of major primetime productions are waiting for a little while longer, which is understandable given that there are so many different shows that deal with large crews and immense challenges.

Hopefully, we’re at the end when it comes to departures from Days of Our Lives — but we’ll let you know in the event that something changes.

