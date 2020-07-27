Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premiere date, teaser revealed







For everyone out there who is stoked to see Star Trek: Discovery season 3 on the air soon, consider this some good news!

Today, CBS All Access confirmed that on Thursday, October 15, the long-awaited season will be kicking off! They also posted a new teaser, one featuring Sonequa Martin-Green’s character of Michael Burnham plant her flag. It’s a stunning preview visually that gives you a slight sense of what is coming … even though you are going to be waiting a while to see it.

Like with a lot of other shows out there, Star Trek: Discovery experienced a good many delays thanks in part to the global health crisis. This is a show that requires an extensive amount of post-production even during normal times so, with that in mind, we knew that there was going to be somewhat of a wait here.

In general, we know that the world needs a show like Star Trek: Discovery. Just think in terms of how much we all need an escape! Also, this show has long excelled at bringing a very specific set of ideals to the table. It’s something that we would love to see them emphasize further in these hard times. Also, you have fantastic performances across the board. We also have more Star Trek: Discovery on the way, in addition to some other recently-announced spin-offs. There is such a vast universe for this show on CBS All Access that there is going to be no shortage of programming. We’re just going to have to wait a while for all of it.

At the moment, we do at least know this: The wait for October 15 is going to feel like forever. At least this wait is a little more defined at this point.

