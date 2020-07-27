Outlander season 6: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan coming to PaleyFest







We’ve been saying for a while now that we’d love to see some sort of cast discussion regarding Outlander during the hiatus. Luckily, that dream is becoming reality!

Today, the Paley Center for Media announced that the Starz drama will be a part of their revamped virtual PaleyFest. If you recall, originally there were panels scheduled for the spring before they were canceled amidst the global health crisis. The Outlander panel is going to be available on the YouTube channel come August 10, though Paley Center members will get early access come August 7.

So who is going to be a part of the panel? Think in terms of cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, plus then also series author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts. It’s a panel of familiar faces likely reflecting on season 5 and then also looking ahead.

We do think it’s inevitable that there will be a generous amount of discussion on season 6 during the panel. With that being said, it feels fairly unlikely that there will be a TON of big spoilers. Filming won’t even be underway at the time of the panel, and probably won’t start off until the fall. Not only that, but we have a hard time imagining that the show will be back on the air until mid-to-late 2021, at the earliest. Brace yourselves for one of the longest Droughtlanders ever, but we do personally think that some panel discussions and the like make the waiting all the easier.

If nothing else, we’re pretty darn confident that this panel will prove to be quite fun!

What do you most want to see from this Outlander panel?

