Big Brother 22: Have the cast interviews been delayed?







If you are curious to learn who is going to be a part of the Big Brother 22 cast, then you better be prepared to wait for a little while.

It seemed as though we were going to start getting some news trickle in early this week — cast interviews were scheduled for Wednesday, and while it was never confirmed, there were a lot of people hoping that the cast would be revealed today.

Alas, that doesn’t seem to be happening now. Instead, CBS has put up on their official live-feed page a different card, one that removes all mention of the cast interviews and states merely that the season premieres on August 5 and there will be live feeds coming after that. The obvious takeaway from this is that maybe the interviews aren’t happening then — or, maybe CBS can’t guarantee that they will anymore.

So what is going on here? A lot of it speaks to some sort of last-second casting shakeup, which makes some sense given the current health crisis and everything that is going on in the world. Since the show itself hasn’t pushed back the premiere date, we have to believe that it’s going to still happen then. Either they have enough alternates to compensate for any changes, or the show will try to move forward with a slightly smaller cast.

Either way, there’s obviously a lot of reason for speculation at the moment — and that’s without even mentioning the fact that the two-time player Paul Abrahamian is claiming that he is not a part of this season. That eliminates a big name, albeit a controversial one, from the list.

What do you think is going on with the Big Brother 22 cast interviews?

