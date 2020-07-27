Billions season 5 episode 8 trailer: When could we get it?







Just in case you haven’t realized it just yet, we’re still a good ways out from Billions season 5 episode 8. Think along the lines of months. Production has not resumed, and it’s probably going to be many weeks after that before we start to get any significant insight.

So when can we get some sort of trailer? How long will Showtime keep some of the footage under wraps after filming kicks off? Our thinking at the moment is this. Three or four weeks away from the show returning, we’ll probably get some sort of video footage. It may not be anything major, but at this point some footage would clearly be better than no footage at all.

If Billions does get a chance to return near the end of the year, then it’s possible a trailer could be set for the fall. Within this health crisis, though, almost anything is possible … it’s hard to bank on any specific thing when they are changing with almost every passing moment.

So what could we see in a potential trailer? At the moment, we’re hoping for more when it comes to a battle between Axe and Mike Prince, which was set up strongly at the start of this season. Of course, we do also want to continue to see Chuck and Axe each thing that they can use Taylor to their advantage, even though neither one of them may be able to in the end. They may be collectively under-estimating Taylor, but under-estimating people is something that both of them are likely to fall victim to here and there.

No matter when Billions returns, we’re at least confident in this: It’s going to be worth the wait. There’s still a heck of a lot to be excited about when it comes to stuff down the road.

What do you want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 8?

