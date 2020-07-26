Is Beecham House new tonight on PBS? Is there a season 2?







Is Beecham House new tonight on PBS? Within this article, we’ll do our part to both break that down, and then also look towards whatever the future holds … if there even is a future.

Alas, at this point there isn’t all that much in the way of good news to report. For starters, there is no new episode of Beecham House airing on the network tonight. Last week was the finale, which means that we’re all going to be left off on that absolutely terrible cliffhanger for quite some time moving forward.

Beyond just that, but that episode is also now serving as the series finale. At the time that the episode was written, there were plans for there to be more of the show. The producers wanted to continue that story and give you a greater insight as to whether or not John Beecham could bring his family together. The ratings just weren’t there for the show in the UK, hence it being canceled long before the show even made it stateside to premiere on PBS. American ratings alone aren’t enough to keep the series on the air.

We do wish that there was a way for shows like this to get a proper ending, almost as though there could be a way for networks to take some responsibility for what happened.

What’s next?

When it comes to Beecham House, not much. However, we know that there are going to be a lot of other period British dramas coming in the next few years. Just relish these shows while you have them, and also expect that they could be gone at just about every moment. That’s just something that we really have to expect at this particular point in time.

