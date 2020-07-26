Stargirl episode 11 spoilers: Luke Wilson on Courtney’s ‘father’







Is Courtney’s father really in Blue Valley? That’s a question that is coming on the next new Stargirl, premiering on DC Universe tomorrow. Sam Kurtis is going to enter the fray, claiming that he is Courtney’s father. It’s the sort of thing that could cause huge ripples within the entire world of the show, but it’s hard to know exactly how it will play out.

Oh, and of course there are also questions about whether or not Sam is one of the good guys are not. We’ll see that throughout the hour, and there are interestingly questions aplenty … including where this guy has been for all of this time. Expect a lot of emotion to come out through here, and for this to be a very different sort of show than you’re really used to.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Luke Wilson (Pat) had to say on the subject:

Since the show started, there’s been that whole thing with Courtney and the locket with the picture and thinking Starman’s her father, and getting told Starman’s not her father by me the whole time, and then Barb breaks it down for her and says, “Starman’s not your father, and Pat’s the only guy that’s ever been there for us.” And then Sam Kurtis shows up, and yeah, it was a really fun episode to do. And the actor, Geoff, did a really good job with it. To me, it was cool because Sam isn’t an over-the-top, sleazy villain, like James Woods in Casino. It’s like, “OK, is this guy a good guy or is he a bad guy?” He seems protective of Courtney, and then there’s this whole thing about the locket that he has that seems very believable and also really heartbreaking to me.

Hopefully, this episode does serve as a way to resolve a lot of the big stories of the season when it comes to Courtney and her dad — personally, we’d like to see a lot of the end of this season revolve around the JSA taking on Icicle and the ISA, just because we need to both see closure here and also set the stage for season 2.

