





As we prepare for Stargirl episode 11 early next week, we know that there are questions aplenty surrounding Henry Jr.’s fate. It’s understandable why. While the character seemingly died at the end of this past episode, we didn’t see a body. Typically, the classic rule of scripted television is that unless there is a body, there is no way to know anything for sure.

Yet, with the way that Jake Austin Walker is speaking about his time on the show, it does feel like he is actually done … maybe. There is a caveat placed into the following quote that he gave recently to CBR:

“Henry’s story, as far as I’m concerned, has come to a close. He is at peace. Would I love to bring Henry back, as biased as just a fan of the show and a fan of the character and I love playing him? Absolutely! But my thing is, and I’ve always stood by this, is a good character death can be immediately revoked if they’re brought back in a lame way.

“I know [creator] Geoff [Johns] and the team would never do that. They’re amazing. If they were gonna bring someone back, they have a huge purpose. But I guess my thing is I wouldn’t want to come back unless it was truly deserved.”

So is it possible that Henry Jr. does return in some truly awesome way? Sure, and we know this is one of those things that people will speculate about until the remaining episodes this season air. We do get what Walker is saying here — too many shows pretend to kill off a character and it doesn’t stick. In the end, what this does is make viewers have less trust that any death will stick in the future. You want to have genuinely high stakes on a series since otherwise, there really aren’t any legitimate stakes at all.

