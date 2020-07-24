Stargirl episode 13 spoilers: First finale details; what lies ahead?







Come August 11 on The CW (or August 10 on DC Universe), the Stargirl season 1 finale is going to air. It’s an installment entitled “Stars and STRIPE: Part Two,” and all signs point to it being an epic showdown like no other. You’ve got Courtney, Yolanda, and the rest of the JSA in one corner. (Will Henry Jr. be a part of the team? We’re not giving up on the idea, despite what happened on this past episode.) Meanwhile, the other has our Big Bad in Icicle plus the remainder of the ISA. Will Shiv be among them? We wonder about that since she’s been effectively locked away for the better part of two episodes.

Ultimately, we hope that this episode serves as a great way to wrap up some of the big stories from this season, but then also set the stage for a season 2. We may be waiting a while to see more of it (season 2 will be an exclusive to The CW), but we still have a feeling that it’s going to be epic. It has to be when you think about the quality of the show so far.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Stargirl episode 13 synopsis:

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#113). Original airdate 8/11/2020.

We should go ahead and make it clear now that we’re expecting some sort of cliffhanger. It doesn’t necessarily have to be one that leaves season 1 unresolved; instead, it may be more of just a teaser. We’d be surprised if all of the main characters make it through, just because this is a really enormous cast for a network like The CW to be able to take on and keep around.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you want to see on the Stargirl season 1 finale?

How do you think that this story is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: DC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







