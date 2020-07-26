NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: How should Callen, Anna’s story proceed?







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, should we also prepare for more of Callen and Anna? At the moment, it’s easy to find ourselves pulling for it happening.

Throughout the second part of season 11, we saw a lot transpire that led to the two characters reuniting. We know that there are definitely a lot of feelings there, just as we also know that there is very little about both Chris O’Donnell and Bar Paly’s characters that suggests that the two of them could have all that much of a normal life. If we were to go down some lengthy speculation rabbit-hole here, it feels pretty clear to us that the show will continue to take a lot of time progressing this relationship because of everything else going on in their lives.

With all of this being said, is there a chance that season 12 will also further along their relationship? We know that from this vantage point, it would be nice to see some sort of larger commitment made, one that made us feel like there’s a chance that there could someday be a wedding or a few more signs that the two are putting down roots.

Why does this matter so much? We think that a lot of it really has to do with seeing characters who are so gung-ho and full of action and fire be more vulnerable. Callen has struggled letting people in, which is understandable when you consider his history. He’s a wayward soul and he and Anna are kindred spirits in a lot of ways. We know that they can save the day together, but can they build more of a stable life together? We do want to see more of this explored, and now that we’re so far into the show, it makes sense to dive even more into this.

Hopefully, NCIS: Los Angeles will be able to start filming over the next few months (health crisis permitting) and we’ll see where the story goes from there.

