Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? The season 6 future







Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? Within this article, we’ll do our best to take on that question … and of course also look more towards the future of the series.

Let’s start things off here by getting the bad news out of the way now — after all, there is no new episode of Grantchester on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that last week was the finale. The show first wrapped earlier this year on ITV, but is now over here in the United States … but only for the time being.

This is where we transition over and hand you some of the good news — we are still going to get a whole lot more of this story! The mystery drama has already been renewed for a season 6, and our hope is that filming will be able to kick off in earnest later this year. As you would imagine, the presence of the global health crisis does throw a wrench into just about every plan out there, and we don’t want to make any promises here at all.

What we can assume for now is simply this: Whenever Grantchester does return to TV with new episodes, it is going to bring much of what you love about this show and then some. Think in terms of smart, well-crafted stories with a number of different surprises sprinkled in throughout. The mysteries are compelling, but what is the most important thing is that they always come back and have an impact on the characters. Whether it be Geordie, Will, or Leonard, we want to see advancements in their lives! Happiness should be a key in almost everything that transpires on some level … even if we have to wait a little while for it.

