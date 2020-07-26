America’s Got Talent video: Simon Cowell, judges arrive for Judge Cuts







Are you ready for the America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts to arrive? Well, they’re going to be here on Tuesday night, albeit in a very different form than you’re used to.

In the video below, you can get a sense of precisely how the judges are making this work. They all arrive in separate, fancy cars to what is essentially a giant outdoor theater where they can watch acts perform via video. They all sit far apart enough from each other to observe social distancing, and you can tell just how empty the entire set is.

Want some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form right away? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

This is a very different situation than we’re used to with this show, and we’re sure that for some, the emptiness of this set is going to feel rather jarring. Yet, the focus will still remain on the talent, even if the performances are done in a slightly different way than before.

If you haven’t heard any of the news yet about Judge Cuts, what we know right now is that a lot of people are going to be advancing automatically to the next phase of the competition. Meanwhile, you are going to be seeing a group of acts perform remotely in an attempt to make it to the live shows. There’s still no real information as to what the live shows are going to look like or how they will work, but we know there’s a real interest in finishing the season. Let’s hold onto that amidst all of the surrounding chaos.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including a sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode

What do you want to see when it comes to Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







