Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, July 26?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? It’s another week, and with that another opportunity to ponder over this question.

Well, this week we actually have a double-dose of good news! Not only is there a new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air, but you’re going to have a chance to see it at its standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Isn’t there a lot to like there? Within this episode, we’re anticipating there being a great deal of conversation about the events of the past week, including talk on a stimulus package, the 2020 election, and of course the global health crisis. For better and for worse (but mostly for worse), there are a great deal of topics out there that Oliver and the rest of the team can cover with relative ease.

Over the coming weeks, though, we anticipate that the election will become a more important topic just because it needs to be. We’re just under 100 days away at this point, which means that campaign season is going to ramp up … even if it’s not in the same traditional sense that you’re used to. That means probably virtual debates and conventions, ones where the topics of the past several months will inevitably be a focus.

We’ll have more coverage of tonight’s new episode as soon as it airs, and we imagine that the overall goal of the series is going to remain the same: Giving us a lot of great content to discuss from start to finish. Few shows can few escapist while talking about real-world issues quite like this one can. A big part of its strength just comes via its honesty. It always finds a way to make you laugh, even when the subject matter is not easy … and is sometimes downright terrifying.

What do you think is going to be addressed on the July 26 episode of Last Week Tonight?

