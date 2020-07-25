Lucifer season 5: Where should the season take Lucifer, Chloe?







As we prepare for Lucifer season 5, there are endless reasons to have hope for Lucifer and Chloe. These are characters who love each other!

Yet, within the immediate future there are also some reasons for fear. For starters, our title Devil is currently in Hell, and things could go from bad to worse with Michael arriving in Los Angeles. We have all sorts of fears that he will try to get close to Chloe, and that could be the sort of thing that causes terrible pain for her.

It’s not always easy in 2020 to be optimistic, but we’re trying to do our best in this situation with Deckerstar. To be specific, we’re trying to hope that the two characters will have a chance to reunite before too long. Given that they are the cornerstone relationship of this show, we’re confident that they can get back around each other at least at some point within the first half of the first eight episodes. Is it possible that does happen? Sure, but as mentioned … trying to be optimistic here.

What’s also curious to think about is the long-term future for the two. Lucifer isn’t seemingly the sort of show that would want to end with the two characters apart, so how far will the writers want to progress things? Can we see a proper Deckerstar engagement, or even a wedding, this season?

At the moment, it’s easier to be more optimistic in the former than the latter. It would be nice to have something saved for the sixth and final season — it’s already been reported that the final season is an extended version of the original plans for the season 5 finale. If the writers prepared for a Deckerstar wedding at the end of this season, maybe they can have a whole season to plan that out further now! There isn’t a need to rush along every milestone for these two, but you do want to see progress. We’ve all waited for years already for Lucifer and Chloe to be together, and it feels like there are SO many stories to be explored there. Season 5 will be at its best if we actually get to see some happen, and not have Lucifer trapped in Hell for much of it.

How far do you want to see the Deckerstar relationship advance on Lucifer season 5!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

