Lucifer season 6: One of the craziest episodes yet coming







We know that there’s always a lot of hype out there for Lucifer episodes. Yet, when co-showrunner Joe Henderson chooses to hype one in particular, we listen. There’s just something so exciting about what that could mean, or the sort of craziness that could be coming around every corner of it.

In a new post on Twitter, Henderson chose to specifically spotlight one that he is working on right now for season 6, referring to it as the “most whiplash-inducing episode” that he’s ever worked on. He calls it the “most absurd” one he’s done, but yet also one of the darkest. It’s going to be a challenge to balance all of the elements within, but he’s more than excited to take on the challenge.

After reading a tease like this, there is only one response we have: How in the world can you not be excited about this? It sounds like a blast, and the perfect combination of weird, wacky, and anything/everything in between. With season 6 being the final season, we imagine that the writers and producers are more intent than ever on making sure every single moment delivers. They want to ensure that you push the creative boundaries but also set up the endgames further for just about every character. Netflix is often supportive of all things weird and boundary-pushing, so we’re sure that they will be a good partner in whatever this is.

For Tom Ellis, this episode should prove to be a gift. We know that he especially loves to explore Lucifer’s darker edges.

What are you hoping to see within the final season of Lucifer?

How hyped does Henderson’s tease have you? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

I am currently outlining the most whiplash-inducing episode of #Lucifer I've ever worked on. It's the most absurd and yet potentially one of the darkest ones we've done, and if we can balance it right… damn this is going to be good. Season 6 — go big or go home 😈 — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) July 23, 2020

