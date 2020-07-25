Agents of SHIELD season 7: Elizabeth Henstridge reflects on directing







This past episode of Agents of SHIELD marked the directorial debut of Elizabeth Henstridge, and let’s just say it was a worthy one. She tackled an incredibly challenging episode, and one that brought with it a lot of drama, tension, and a big-time tear-jerking moment at the end with Enoch’s death.

So how did all of this come together? Let’s just say that it took a lot of patience for the actress … and a ton of hard work. As Elizabeth notes in the video below, she prepared for years to get the opportunity, shadowing past directors in scenes where she was not appearing on-screen. She also praises heavily her co-star Clark Gregg, who has directed in the past and was incredibly helpful in the process.

There are so many different challenges that go into an actor taking on this role. You have to be ready for incredibly long days, and also the challenge of directing yourself in certain scenes. You do have a lot of trust from your fellow cast members, given that they have worked alongside you for many years. They know how much you prepared for the gig and they want to give you their absolute best.

For Hestridge, this experience should prove invaluable in whatever she does best — with Agents of SHIELD over (it wrapped long before the global health crisis), we imagine that we’ll start to see the cast getting more roles elsewhere in the coming months. She may be able to direct episodes of other shows elsewhere, including ones that she is not even a part of as a performer. We’d also love her to have more opportunities within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well. We know that there are plenty of series coming to Disney+ in the future that we’re more than excited to see.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news regarding the next Agents of SHIELD episode

What did you think of Elizabeth Henstridge’s directorial debut on Agents of SHIELD?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Elizabeth Henstridge (@Lil_Henstridge) takes the director's chair! 🎬 Go behind the scenes on her directorial debut for the latest episode of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD! https://t.co/tS9EcSJQpR pic.twitter.com/C9eLTsfgvA — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 25, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







