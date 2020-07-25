Yellowstone season 3 episode 6: How Jamie, Beth may trudge forward







Jamie Dutton may very well be one of the most hated characters on television right now, and we understand why. Just look at the events of this past Yellowstone for reference. There’s been a hatred that Beth has for him through the entire series, but we understand more now why that is. It has to do with the enormous betrayal that happened back when Beth was young — Jamie kept from her the consequences of her abortion, which would render her incapable of having a child in the future.

This pain is there — it has always been there. In the video below, you can hear Wes Bentley talk all about it.

Is there a way for these two characters to find any amends this season, or even in this series? It’s a challenging position for the show to be in since for a lot of people, this is unforgivable. There is no way back no matter what. Jamie almost has to operate under that assumption now, that remorse at this point may not matter.

Instead, the road ahead for these two characters may just be about coexisting and ways for that to be easier. If Jamie can be a better person and show support for her sister, that could eventually calm some of the waters slightly. It doesn’t take away what happened, and he needs to understand that. This anger from Beth is also resurfacing more because of the state of her relationship with Rip; getting serious with someone is a reminder of what could have been.

The only way for the two of them to move forward together may just be to have a common enemy, and they will have that in Roarke. As this season goes along, we wouldn’t be surprised if the two realize that the only way to conquer this problem is for them to find a way to team up, no matter how it happens.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including further details on the road ahead

What do you think the story will be for Jamie moving forward on Yellowstone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember here to also stick around if you have an interest in getting some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

The tumultuous relationship between Jamie and Beth has been years in the making. Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly discuss the emotional reveal. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/hkPGtt3eLw — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 25, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







