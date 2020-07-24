Yellowstone season 3 episode 6 sneak peek: Roarke’s operation expands







Yellowstone season 3 episode 6 is coming up this weekend, and we’re going to be seeing Roarke Morris build another part of his team. We know that he’s in a lot of ways the Big Bad for this season, and he’s probably going to be more imposing over time.

What is he capable of? Just think in terms of injecting a lot of fear into the Dutton Ranch and beyond. We know already of some of his plans, as he’s out to build an entirely new ecosystem and crush anyone who stands in his way. He has money and power that the Duttons can’t even fathom, and the latest sneak preview adds another layer to his operation.

If you look below (via HollywoodLife), you can see Willa Hayes arrive and immediately express some frustration towards Josh Holloway’s character. There was an assumption that the job would be a little easier than it’s proven to be, so this almost represents the calling in of reinforcements. Willa is formidable, smart, and allows for Roarke himself to utilize some different angles on Beth and other major characters. It allows him more leeway since he’s not having to take anything on alone now.

We still don’t think, even with Willa in town, that anything is going to be resolved quickly here. While she and Roarke may be smart, the Duttons have this ability to get out of every tough bind imaginable. They’re more well-versed in local regulations than anyone, and they’ve also got their own fair share of resources and allies. They may only be able to do so much, but they’ve still got time on their side. Also, they still live on the land; Roarke may be familiar with the area, but we wouldn’t consider his knowledge to be the same exact thing in the slightest.

Related News – Interested in a few other details on this Yellowstone episode and what’s ahead?

What do you think is coming up on Yellowstone season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







