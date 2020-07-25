Stumptown season 2 reportedly finds new co-showrunner







Stumptown season 2 is going to be coming to ABC eventually, and when it does, it will have another person helping to lead the charge.

According to a report coming in from TVLine, Agents of SHIELD, Fringe, and Midnight, Texas alum Monica Owusu-Breen will be serving as co-showrunner for the upcoming season, where they will be working alongside show creator Jason Richman. She is replacing Matt Olmstead, who is departing the post after one season to venture back into the Dick Wolf universe.

What does this mean? It’s another voice to inject creativity into the Stumptown world, and it is someone who is very well familiar with making great television. We’ve already listed three of Owusu-Breen’s credits, but some others include Charmed, Lost, Alias, and Brothers & Sisters. Basically, almost every single show she was a part of had a devoted following, even those that did not last altogether long.

Showrunner changes are reasonably common within the TV world these days, as writers come and go and networks at times look for different voices. This one is important since Stumptown is a show currently on the bubble and it needs to find ways to attract some new viewers. Hopefully, Owusu-Breen has a great vision for the show that causes some out there to take interest who haven’t so far. Stumptown has another challenge just in enduring this long hiatus — it’s going to be difficult for a lot of shows to bounce back from the long layoff, but it will be even harder for first-year series that don’t have all that much of a dedicated following at the moment.

