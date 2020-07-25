Big Brother 22: How many days should All-Star season last?







Earlier this week, the big news was finally unveiled that Big Brother 22 is happening at CBS. Not only that, but it’s going to be All-Stars! We know that this is something that viewers have been craving for years, and this could serve as a welcome respite for people dealing with all of the various terrors of 2020.

For more video reaction on this season happening, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our show playlist, otherwise known as your source for live-feed updates and more all season.

We know that the show is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 5 … but how long will it last? That’s something that there’s still uncertainty on, given that CBS has not confirmed it. There are a number of reasons why, but we think their upcoming schedule may have a thing or two to do with it. Other than The Amazing Race and MacGyver, there are no other shows on the network’s fall schedule that have returned to filming as of yet. (Magnum PI is slated to next month.) This means that there are a lot of timeslots open, and we don’t know how you can feel confident that a lot of them will be back before too long.

With this in mind, if we were CBS we’d want to keep Big Brother on through at least mid-to-late October, if not longer. If the show were to end on October 21, for example, it would be a 77-day season. Meanwhile, ending it on October 28 would be 84, and November 4 would be 91 — that would put it at least close to some recent seasons. If CBS really isn’t confident they will have a lot of shows ready to air until November, they could give you a season of relatively-standard length.

Do we think that they should want 90+ days again? Absolutely. For starters, it’s not like Big Brother takes up the whole schedule — it’s just three hours of programming a week. Letting it last for a while is a way of giving you an insurance policy in the event certain shows are not ready, and even if they are, you can stockpile new episodes to air later on without repeats. Big Brother generates good ratings, especially with young viewers, and with everyone stuck at home, the ratings are likely to be better than ever.

Even if we get a slightly shorter season, we really can’t see it being under 70 days — CBS needs the show and its revenue way too much right now. The only way it ends early is, unfortunately, if the health crisis forces it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

How long do you want to see Big Brother 22 last?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want more insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







