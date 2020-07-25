Supernatural season 15: CW boss wants to make ‘big event’ out of ending







As we approach the final episodes of Supernatural, it’s easy to be reflective of the show’s entire journey.

Take, for example, some of the early years. This was a show that was frequently on the bubble, and for a good while it was never guaranteed that it would come back for another season. That is what makes the current situation so ironic. The series has lasted longer than any show ever has in its genre, and it’s now serving as the pain thing propping up The CW’s fall schedule. Because multiple episodes of the final run have already been filmed, that makes it easier for the network to think that they can wrap the series and have it all done in the months to come. There isn’t that much left to film, and we applaud the network and Warner Bros. TV for seeing the end of the series through. That’s not something that all shows (take, for example, Empire) are getting an opportunity to do.

In a new interview with Variety, CW boss Mark Pedowitz made it clear just how important the final episodes are to him, and how they will be a priority moving forward:

We’re going to take the negative of what happened and turn it into a positive. We plan to make an event out of it.

Pedowitz has been a champion of the show over the years, issuing it relatively-early renewals as of late and stating that it would go on as long as Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles wanted it to. We are a little sad that Wayward Sisters couldn’t happen, but that’s a different subject for another time. We’re just glad that there is an opportunity to have a proper ending here; following that, Jared can move over to his next gig in Walker.

