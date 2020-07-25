The Walking Dead season 10 will be extended; more episodes coming







The Walking Dead is clearly opting to do something a little bit odd when it comes to its episode count. Then again, these are highly unusual times.

Despite the fact that AMC is still promoting the long-delayed October 4 episode as the season finale, it was also announced on Friday that there will be an additional six episodes coming. These are still technically considered a part of season 6, meaning that we could technically have two different finales … weird as that sounds.

So why is the network doing this? If we had to guess, it serves as a way to keep their schedule reasonably intact. Odds are, the plan will be to premiere season 11 in the fall of 2021 if possible, and this will allow then to have six episodes to air in the first half of next year. It will almost be an appetizer to tide everyone over to the new season.

Obviously, this plan is very much subject to change and could depend on a few different factors — with the most important one being whether or not the cast and crew can get back to work later this year. We know that some productions in Georgia are starting to plan things out, but The Walking Dead is a tough show to pull off given its huge cast and dozens of extras. There has to be a pretty good plan and patience will almost certainly be top priority. It’s hard to imagine things working any other way.

