The Walking Dead season 10 finale air date, sneak peek revealed







You’ve waited a long time now to learn when the Walking Dead season 10 finale is going to arrive onto AMC, and we’re very-much happy to have the details within!

Today while at Comic-Con @ Home, it was confirmed that the finale is going to come on when you get around to Sunday, October 4 — one week before the return of Fear the Walking Dead to the air. At this point, it makes a lot of sense for AMC to wait until this point, largely because this is when the appetite for zombies is there more than any other time.

Also, it’s fair to assume The Walking Dead season 11 is going to be on hold until at least 2021. It’s hard to imagine a way in which the show is going to be able to come on the air sooner when you consider the current health crisis. Production hasn’t been able to get underway, and it typically takes a good bit of time to not only film new episodes of this show, but also edit them together and make them perfect for airing.

While you wait for October 4, we suggest that you check out the opening few minutes of the finale as presented below. This teases the huge battle that is coming between our heroes and the whisperers, who are now seemingly led by a more-chaotic-than-ever version of Beta. Their perception is that the end of the world is here and they are ready to bring back even more anarchy.

Meanwhile, this finale also gives us a small glimpse of Lauren Cohan as Maggie, confirmation that she will have a part to play in this final episode. It’s been confirmed already that she will be around full-time on the already-renewed season 11, so you have something more to look forward to whenever that season airs.

