His Dark Materials season 2 will have seven episodes; one episode cut







While you can prepare yourselves in advance for a lot of excitement on His Dark Materials season 2, it’s going to be a bit of a shorter run.

This week during the show’s Comic-Con @ Home experience, it was confirmed that season 2 is now looking at a seven-episode order rather than the planned eight. As for the reason why, it has a everything to do with the current health crisis, otherwise known as the thing that is pouring cold water on almost every part of the industry these days.

So what are we missing out on? Thankfully, it’s an episode that was not essential to furthering the story as presented in The Subtle Knife. Instead, it was an episode revolving around Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) that was going to give you a sense as to what he was up to. You won’t see too much of the character in season 2 because of the cut; there’s a chance that this story could be revisited more down the road, but we suppose that this is going to depend heavily on whether or not we get a season 3 in the first place.

Executive producer Jane Tranter revealed that the show’s “adaptation of The Subtle Knife had been completed so we were really lucky from that point of view — basically, the season is still going to have a complete ending. This should just make you more eager to have another potential season down the road.

Since the remainder of the story was completed, it does seem as though there’s a good chance His Dark Materials season 2 will premiere a little bit later this year. That’s something we’ll have to get more news on a little bit later on down the road, but we’re cautiously optimistic it will happen.

