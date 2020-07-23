His Dark Materials season 2 trailer: The adventures of Lyra & Will







Are you ready for His Dark Materials season 2 to arrive? It’s not that far away — at least in relative terms. There are plans at present for the series to return to HBO with new episodes this fall, and during Comic-Con @ Home, we had a chance to get an advance look at what is to come. Watch the teaser trailer below…

First, a bit of backstory — His Dark Materials season 2 is based mostly on The Subtle Knife, the second book in the source material. There were some elements incorporated from it in the first season, as well, but they existed mostly to set up the Will character early. You’ll see a lot of Will and Lyra together throughout season 2, an exploration of new worlds, and then also established favorites like Lee doing what they can in order to protect Lyra.

Adapting a show like this is no easy feat — it has a beloved following, and the animals lead to at times pushing the CGI budget to the limit. It’s also rather dark at times (think about some of the sadder moments near the end of season 1), which also pose a number of problems when it comes to the adaptation. Yet, in the end we know that you’re going to get an immersive, imaginative story that should find a way to bridge the gap between book readers and show viewers.

For British viewers, His Dark Materials season 2 will be returning to BBC One in the future.

