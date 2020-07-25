NCIS season 18: How will Maria Bello’s story as Sloane end?







Yesterday, the surprising news first came in that Maria Bello is leaving NCIS at some point during season 18. She will appear still in eight episodes and then, her story is wrapped up. Given how attached we’ve come to Jack Sloane over the past three years, this is truly-sad news; we’re happy for Maria and wish her the best, but what will happen to her character? How will the producers wrap up this story?

We know already that there are a lot of possibilities that they could explore, and it mostly comes down to what they would like to do in order to offer up closure.

1. Have Sloane take a new job elsewhere – This is probably the most likely way to conclude her story. We think she values her work immensely, and it’s possible that something comes up to make her feel more needed and fulfilled elsewhere. We know that she will sacrifice for others, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she were to leave for the sake of someone else.

2. Have it be an exit for personal reasons – Maybe she grows closer to her daughter and if Faith moves, she may decide to be closer to family. Or, maybe she wants to be near some other people from her past. We can’t see her exit having anything to do with potential feelings for Gibbs, mostly since that would be too sad of an outcome for a show like this when we’re so invested in this relationship.

3. Could she get killed off? – It’s obviously gotta be talked about, but we really hope not since this show has killed enough former regulars including Caitlin Todd and Clayton Reeves. We don’t know how killing Sloane would accomplish anything other than sadness.

We don’t expect it to be revealed how Sloane exits until it happens — so yea, we’re all going to be waiting for a while.

How do you think Sloane will be written out of NCIS season 18?

