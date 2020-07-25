The Flash season 7, Riverdale season 5 set early production plan`







Want to know when The Flash season 7, Riverdale season 5, or some other shows could start filming? Well, at the very least we’re starting to get a good sense of it now.

According to a new report coming in courtesy of Deadline, some of Warner Bros. TV’s CW shows (including the two mentioned above) are looking to start production in late August, typically somewhere between the 20th and the 27th. Before any of the cast members can set foot on set, they will be required to undergo a two-week quarantine period, which is standard per the provincial government in British Columbia. There are casts of other shows, including When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel and The Good Doctor on ABC, that are already going through this.

How are all of these shows able to go back to work earlier than other network TV counterparts? In the end, it’s all about location. Vancouver has done a great job at containing the spread of the virus so far, and their production plan includes plenty of restrictions to go along with the planned quarantine. Everything is being done with safety in mind first and foremost, and we hope that this will all work out and everyone can adjust to what will be a new normal for the relatively-near future.

As for when some of these shows are going to be airing, you will be stuck waiting a while. The earliest that you can anticipate any of these shows coming back is in January, as The CW already made it clear that most of these series (save for Supernatural, which already has some of its remaining installments filmed) are not on their fall schedule. This could be subject to change, but we wouldn’t bank on anything for now. At the moment, we’ll just be happy to see the casts back at work.

