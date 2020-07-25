Outlander video: Sophie Skelton tackles some new questions!







We’ve been hoping for a while that Outlander would find a way to deliver some new content during this hiatus. Luckily, the show’s official account has delivered the goods for us today.

If you look below, you can see a new Q&A session featuring Sophie Skelton where the actress takes on a number of silly questions, whether it be her favorite snack, the last music she purchased, and also whether or not she prefers the aisle or window seat on an airplane. Also, she would go skydiving immediately if given the opportunity, which makes her braver than most.

While we know that there’s nothing substantial about this video in terms of Outlander scoop, sometimes it’s nice to get to know the performers a little bit better! Also, you get to know more about who Sophie is here as opposed to the character she plays. She’s taken on such serious work as Brianna the past couple of years, so it’s nice for her to have an opportunity to laugh a little bit.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see Sophie, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast out on set later this year for season 6 production. That is of course going to be based on the state of things with the global health crisis. Story-wise, we know that there are some interesting next chapters for Brianna now that she and Roger have decided to stay at Fraser’s Ridge. Of course, there is also the threat of the Revolutionary War at every turn…

What do you want to see from Sophie Skelton on Outlander season 6?

Turns out @SkeltonSophie's best trait is, in fact, bravery because she's ready to go skydiving at any moment. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/D2EpZ0Bpjj — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) July 24, 2020

