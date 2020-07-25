Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Meet Danilo Ramirez







If you are like us, then you are out there eagerly awaiting Power Book II: Ghost coming on the air. Why wouldn’t you be? The follow-up to the original series still has a lot of familiar faces, and it’s also going to give you some big names including Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

For the sake of this particular article, what we’re hear to do is give you more info about another player entering this complicated world. According to a report coming in courtesy of Deadline, Shalim Ortiz of Grand Hotel is going to have a recurring role on the spin-off. His role is that of Danilo Ramirez, an NYPD officer who has been assigned to the Queens borough. It seems as though this could be a setting for much of the series, as Blige’s character of Monet has a foothold in the area when it comes to her operation. Ramirez himself will find himself “torn between the duties of his badge and duty to the ones he loves.”

In other words, he sounds like a cop we’ve seen on a lot of other shows … but there’s potential to see him do some really exciting stuff on this show. Power is a complicated world, and the very setup for Book II will be fascinating. Tariq St. Patrick is going to do what he can in order to help his mother Tasha after she was locked away for a crime that she did not commit. He’ll be working to get her out … but also at the same time finding his own foothold within the criminal underworld. As you could imagine, there’s a lot of messy stuff that we could end up seeing on this show and we’re excited for all of it.

