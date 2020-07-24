Blue Bloods season 11: What should we get from Abigail Baker?







We promised recently that we’d start spotlighting some fan-favorite characters on Blue Bloods season 11, and Abigail Baker has to be one of the people at the top of the list. Anytime we think about people outside of the Reagan family, Baker is one of the most memorable. Abigail Hawk makes great use of what is often limited screen time, showcasing determination, intellect, and also an acute understanding of how to get through to Tom Selleck’s Frank.

Over the years, we’ve gotten a chance to know a little bit more about Baker, including her family life not too long ago. Yet, it feels pretty fair to say that there is so much more to learn. Within this piece, we’re going to go ahead and spotlight some of that further. Remember to also watch our video full of season 11 expectations below — once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for other updates and view our show playlist.

1. Can we see more of Baker’s family life? – We’ve seen her go through a painful situation already regarding her husband, but now that things are in a better place, why not show that again? Frank has an interesting insight on the NYPD due to his sons being cops, but with Baker’s husband on the force, as well, she can provide even more valuable insight. We’d like to see more of that, but also just what her life is like outside of the office.

2. More friendship moments – While Baker bickers with Gormley and Garrett, don’t the three of them spend a little time together outside of work? We like to imagine that. We know that the three may not be showing up to family dinner anytime soon, but can’t they at least come to a potluck or something at Frank’s place?

3. More of her challenging Frank – We know already that she’s secure in her job, and one of the reasons Frank likes Baker is because she’s not afraid to voice her opinion. With everything that is going on in the world today, listening is one of the most important roles Frank has as commissioner. There should be conflict between these characters, and maybe Baker can help to show Frank the light on some key issues.

4. More interactions with other regulars – We’ve seen a little bit of Baker working alongside other characters over the years, but is there a way for something more? We’d love to see her collaborate with Erin on a case that needs 1PP’s input, or her being a resource for Danny on one of his cases.

We think most people out there would agree — we need more Baker on Blue Bloods in general. Hawk is fantastic in the role, and there’s so much here still to learn and so many ways producers can implement her.

What do you want to see for Abigail Baker on Blue Bloods season 11?

