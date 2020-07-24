The 100 season 7 episode 11 spoilers: The story of Bellamy Blake







What happened to Bellamy Blake on The 100 season 7? The character has been MIA, presumed dead, and basically just gone from the world for a while. We know that in reality, Bob Morley requested some time off from this season. Yet, within the world of the show he’s just been a missing piece. Bellamy is such an essential part of the story and it has, admittedly, been quite weird not having him around. It has furthered along other stories, but caused some characters an immense amount of pain.

The good news is that you’re not going to have to wait too much longer to get answers. The show’s August 12 episode (entitled “Etherea”) seems to be a spotlight on this character. The CW isn’t giving away much, but they’ve said enough within the 100 season 7 episode 11 synopsis to confirm it:

BELLAMY – Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley)? Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#710). Original airdate 8/12/2020.

This is going to be one of those episodes that feels almost a universe away from some of the others. We wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of characters are just MIA for most of the hour and we’re left to focus on a select few. It will be a showcase, and a necessary one. There are only a handful of episodes left in the series after this one airs, and we think personally it’s much-needed for us to spend some time having almost everyone in the same place. Otherwise, the final conclusion to this story could just end up being incomplete. We’re not sure how anyone would want that.

