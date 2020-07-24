Killing Eve season 4 filming delayed amidst global health crisis







Go ahead and consider this news that nobody will be shocked about: Filming for Killing Eve season 4 is delayed. The season is still happening, but you’re going to be waiting a while to see it.

So what is the reasoning here? According to a new report from Deadline, it stems (obviously) from the global health crisis, and also the fact that Killing Eve uses a wide array of international locations. This is a show that often films all over Europe as part of the story. Because the first three seasons were so far-ranging in terms of locations, it would be somewhat of a disappointment if the show were to all of a sudden take place in a bubble. Even if parts of Europe are much safer at present than what we have going on in the United States, this does not make the situation any less tenuous when you’re thinking about the extensive travel and locations that can’t always be controlled like what some other shows are currently doing (like Bachelorette or Big Brother).

Typically, we get new seasons of Killing Eve in the spring. Even if the scripts are ready, we don’t think this one will be able to debut until next fall at the earliest, if not later. One of the things that would help the show in the interim is for there to be a season 5 renewal; if that happens, then we think the writers could start off on certain parts of the story early.

No matter when Killing Eve returns, we do know this — we’ll be very excited to see where things go from here.

