Blindspot season 6: Why isn’t it happening at NBC?







Going into tonight’s series finale, it does make sense that there would be questions about a Blindspot season 6. After all, if you love something, it only makes sense to want to have more of it. Isn’t that just a basic, human emotion? This has been a wonderful five-year journey, and regardless of whatever the ending is, you can always wonder what could have been if the writers did not know in advance that this was the final season.

We suppose, though, that we should start things off here by noting that from the get-go, the plan was for Blindspot to run for five seasons. It’s something that creator Martin Gero has noted and while we wonder if that could’ve changed depending on NBC interests, it’s all worked out okay in the end. The reality, though, is that even if there were intentions for the show to continue creatively after tonight’s finale, it probably wouldn’t happen.

Why is that? Just look at the ratings. While the first season got off to a great start numbers-wise, since that point the show has been slowly shedding viewers. The final season is averaging only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and less than two million live viewers. These are big drops versus season 4, and while the show is in a better timeslot this year (it’s not on Fridays), it is also airing in the middle of the summer and with little promotion. There are reasons why the numbers are what they are, but the fact remains that it’s just not the show it once was. There’s not a real justification for NBC renewing it for another season.

If there was a way for the franchise to live on, it’d be better suited as a streaming show for Peacock or some other service. We know that there are references baked within Blindspot itself to some sort of Patterson – Rich Dotcom series and that is our favorite spin-off idea. Jane and Weller are already getting their story told; it’s hard to imagine them as main characters on another show save for a cameo here and there.

