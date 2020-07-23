Blue Bloods season 11: The case for a Frank Reagan love interest







Blue Bloods season 11 will be arriving on CBS at some point in the months to come — it’s all still TBD on that. We know that there are going to be a lot of different things that are focused on, whether it be police reform or the current-day health crisis. Signs point to these being at least factors in what’s to come, even if they are not the sole focus.

Because of current events, the idea of a Frank Reagan love interest is probably not something that will be approached immediately … but there is definitely a chance that it is brought to the forefront eventually. It may not be in season 11, but for the show to never address it would be a missed opportunity.

Rather than starting some more speculation as to who the right love interest would be, we just want to focus on the biggest reason why it should happen: Frank deserves an opportunity to live his overall best life. He deserves a chance to have happiness for himself rather than just doing his best for others. We think he devotes most of his time to being the best police commissioner he can, and then also the best father, son, and grandfather. He doesn’t make a whole lot of time for personal hobbies outside of the rare sporting event. He’s a particular guy, and that is probably one of the reasons why dating is not a priority to him. He also knows the scrutiny that comes with it.

Yet, we do think there is something fantastic that could come from vulnerability. Frank often carries the weight of the world on his shoulders and we’ve seen him struggle with tough decisions. But what about a crisis that is so personal as following his heart? What about him turning to his father for advice on how to pursue something? This show is not a romance, but it’ll be hard to convince us that there isn’t something fascinating about seeing a Frank dating story in 2020. It gives Tom Selleck new material, and it adds another dimension to his life.

Like we said, it’s not a 2020 priority — but a Frank love interest should be a “before the show ends” priority. There have been elements of it before on the show, but let’s dive deeper now.

