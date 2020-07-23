Lucifer season 5: What Tom Ellis’ two roles could mean for Emmy odds







Yes, we’ll be the first to admit that it’s really early to be talking about Tom Ellis’ Emmy odds — but why not dive into it now?

Truth is, the Lucifer star is not going to be eligible for the television awards show this year … but in 2021, anything is possible. As a matter of fact, there’s already an interesting case to be made for it given the central twist of the upcoming season.

As just about any actor out there knows, it’s not easy taking on a couple of different roles at once — as a matter of fact, it’s one of the toughest things imaginable. You’re already used to being one person around the cast and crew and now, you have to morph yourself into someone totally new. That means altering a lot of the expectations people have for you and that can be a difficult thing to pull off.

For some more Lucifer updates in video form, be sure to watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

Based on what little we’ve seen about Lucifer season 5 so far, Tom Ellis is going to completely transform himself as Michael — sure, his physical appearance may be similar, but everything from his voice to the way that he carries himself is different. He’s made you already love the devil (not an easy thing to do, given the name); now, he has to make you feel a totally different set of emotions. It’s going to be fun seeing all of the little tics and mannerisms he throws into this role, which we imagine will be a big part of the first half of the season.

Will Tom be able to lunge forward into the 2021 Emmy race with this? It’s worth early consideration, though it will probably also take a large effort on the part of fans to promote him. Lucifer, like many other shows considered to be “genre,” don’t often get a lot of awards-show attention. It’s also tough for shows that tend to alternate between drama and comedy to find a perfect place. Yet, we’ll keep rooting for it to someday happen — Tom was worthy for both of the past two seasons, though he did not score an official nod either time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Lucifer

Are you hoping for big things from Tom Ellis on Lucifer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







