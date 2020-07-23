Empire spin-off starring Taraji P. Henson in the works at Fox







For those who wanted something that could serve as closure for Empire, we could be getting it in a surprising form.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taraji P. Henson is teaming with show co-creators Danny Strong and Lee Daniels for a spin-off that is all about Cookie Lyon. This should help to ensure that there are some loose ends tied up from the six-season run of Empire proper, and move the story in a new direction. (Remember that Empire never got to film their desired series finale due to the health crisis.) Strong will serve as co-showrunner for the spin-off alongside Empire veterans Yolanda Lawrence and Stacy Littlejohn.

So what’s the story going to be? It sounds as though Cookie’s going to be heading to Los Angeles, and we could see some of her other family members along the way.

In a statement, here is what Taraji had to say about the project:

“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace … Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation. I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor!”

It makes sense for Fox to have an Empire spin-off, given that the original series was a runaway hit for them for many years — while the ratings at the end were much smaller than the early seasons, a show about Cookie could rejuvenate the brand and give her an even stronger overall platform. We’re excited for what that looks like.

What do you think about the idea of an Empire spin-off featuring Taraji P. Henson?

