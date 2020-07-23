Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 9: Is Enoch dead?







We knew that Agents of SHIELD was going to have to deliver some tear-jerking moments within its final season. During tonight’s new episode, we had a good bit of that and then some.

Tonight, we said goodbye to Enoch. His death was not in vain, though — it was instead in order to save the lives of everyone around him. He wanted to be this hero in order to ensure the best possible outcome. He struggled with the idea of death and saying goodbye, and this is something that Coulson could (quite fittingly) relate to and help him with. This is a man who understands life and death better than anyone.

Before Enoch did go, he did bring a rather-ominous warning to the rest of the team: While they would survive the time-loop story that plagued them for most of the episode, he told them that they would not survive as a team. At some point, their current mission is going to be what ends up splitting them all apart. Or, maybe a split isn’t the right word. Sometimes things end, and we see everyone go their separate ways. That is just the way of the world.

So how will Enoch’s departure impact the rest of the team? We think that for now, this has to be categorized into “far too early to tell” territory. We do think the show will, in fact, honor him … but we wonder more about how that will be. Perhaps by including Fitz in the story again somehow? We understand that Iain may not have been available for all of the final season, but it’s still a big blow to have him be gone for more than half of the end of the road.

But, for now, let’s pour one out for Enoch … the man had quite a final bow on the show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD, including more details from the next new episode

What did you think about the events of tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







