Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10 spoilers: About ‘Stolen’…







Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10 is going to effectively kick off what we’d like to call the home stretch of the series. After all, there are only a handful of episodes remaining, and the show has to start to build towards somewhat of a continuous arc.

Have the past few episodes been creatively strong? Yes, but at the same time they’ve all been somewhat small when it comes to the focus on individual characters. This is a chance for things to change a little bit and make it about the full ensemble. The title itself is fairly ominous, but that is something you also have to expect at this point in the series. Things are going to get worse long before they get better and you have to be prepared for that.

So what do we want more so than anything? Closure to this current arc, but also try to figure out a way in which to deliver hope for the future. We think that there is a delicate balancing act that comes with a show like this — you want to find a way to tie up loose ends, but we also think that there is something to be said for thinking that our heroes are still out there, fighting. There’s a little bit of comfort that goes into that and we really hope that this message is there. SHIELD should always exist, almost regardless of whether or not it’s going to include these individual characters.

Of course, be sure to check back a little later tonight — we will have a preview and some other discussion for what’s to come.

