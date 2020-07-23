Big Brother 22: Julie Chen teases new season on social media







While there are still rumors aplenty swirling all over the internet about Big Brother 22, tonight we finally have a tease from the host itself.

For much of the past several weeks, Julie Chen Moonves has done her best to stay quiet amidst ALL of the chaos that is floating around out there. A big part of the reason there is fairly simple: She doesn’t want to give false hope. Because of the current health crisis, it was incredibly tough to know when a season was going to happen … or how. There have been a lot of reported restrictions behind the scenes, including the quarantining of crew members and putting the cast into an extended sequester.

For some more video coverage of Big Brother 22, including casting teases, watch what we have below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then view our show playlist. We’ll have live-feed updates there all season.

Now, Julie has given us the biggest glimmer of hope of all. In a post on Instagram and Twitter (see below), she shared a small video clip of a mug covered in bees (bee bee, get it?), while the Taylor Swift song “22” is playing in the background. Sure, this isn’t CBS confirming that there is going to be a season, but it’s the next closest thing.

With cast members reportedly in sequester and with Julie speaking out, it does feel like we’ll have a season kicking off at some point over the next few weeks. Patience is going to be required for sure, and we can’t ignore the possibility that something could go awry. The NBA is proving at the moment that a bubble environment can work, so there could be lessons learned (even if this show is hardly the same as a professional sport).

Related News – Be sure to check out some of the latest casting rumors when it comes to Big Brother

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to Big Brother 22?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to then stick around to get some more news ALL about the season. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves) on Jul 22, 2020 at 7:31pm PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







