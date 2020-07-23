MasterChef season 11 filming could happen this fall







We know that there were a lot of people out there looking to have MasterChef season 11 on the air this summer. Unfortunately, that’s not happening. The global health crisis has caused everything to be pushed back, and for the time being, we don’t have a super-clear sense as to when it will actually premiere.

However, we do have a good sense now as to when filming could take place. According to a new report from Deadline, production is currently looking at a start date in October, which would give Los Angeles County time to recover from what is going on at present.

While the show could be back in 2021 with new episodes, we have a feeling that it will look very-much different. For example, we have a hard time thinking that there will be as many challenges outside of the kitchen or with different guest judges. It will be a more contained environment, and many of the testing and filming restrictions that are in place now across all programs will be implemented. Safety has to be the most important thing.

Of course, in doing this season we hope that Gordon Ramsay and the rest of the judging panel does their best to support the restaurant industry, which is struggling mightily within these difficult times. That is especially the case in LA County, given that all indoor dining is currently closed.

Personally, we’d be surprised if we saw season 11 anytime soon … mostly because Fox’s schedule is going to be stacked by the time that MasterChef is done filming. Also, remember that Fox doesn’t even have programming open on Friday nights, and that limits the timeslot possibilities even further. Let’s just hope we get some good news soon.

