NCIS season 18: How can CBS, cast help tide us over?







NCIS season 18 is still a ways down the road. The more we read about the current health crisis in Los Angeles, the clearer that becomes. Everyone may want to see the cast get back to work, but there are a lot of things that need to happen first. There are a ton of boxes that need to be checked off.

So how can CBS help to keep us all engaged during this wait? We do have a few different thoughts running through our brain, so why not share a few of them now?

1. A virtual table read – Obviously, the cast couldn’t do something like this for an upcoming episode (spoilers!), but why not do something like this from a past episode? We not get the cast together to have a little bit of fun via something like Zoom?

2. A virtual panel – It’s similar, but at the very least still exciting. A lot of comic-book shows tend to get panel discussions, so why not something like NCIS? Even if it’s not a full cast, it could be fun to see a few of them get together in order to tease what’s next.

3. Special episode airings – Think in terms of repeats with cast commentaries, maybe deleted scenes, or even director’s cuts of fan favorites. The show tends to repeat well as it is, so it feels like there has to be a way to amplify this further.

4. Actual news – Since the writers have been at work on episodes for a while, maybe there are some story scoops that could be dropped — including the possibility of some fan favorites coming back to the show. It feels like Delilah will be back and Fornell’s a strong possibility — we’re going to keep holding out hope for Ziva.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18?

How do you think CBS can engage people while we wait? Be sure to share now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for other news. (Photo: CBS.)

