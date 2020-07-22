Prodigal Son season 2 filming: When could it kick off?







We know already that Prodigal Son season 2 is not slated to premiere until 2021 — yes, that is a long wait. Yet, it was also a pretty sensible move by Fox at the time when they first announced it. While there are a number of shows doing what they can right now to get back to work, this one doesn’t have to rush things along in the same way. They can take a little bit more time, plan things out, and hopefully come back when things feel as safe as possible.

Yet, for the time being there is no clear timetable. In a new post on Twitter, series regular Lou Diamond Phillips confirmed that other than this “fall,” there is no real indication as to when filming is going to happen for the series. We’re at the very least two months away, but it could be even later.

As is the case with all things in this current health crisis, we’re at a point where regulations and the virus itself are fully in control. We know that New York is making it possible now for a lot of productions to resume filming — with certain restrictions that are factored in there. While this is great, the problem that comes in is the fact that there’s no clear sense as to how it’s going to go. Hopefully everyone remains safe and there is no surge after the fact, similar to what we’ve seen in California over the past month or so.

There are a lot of stories that Prodigal Son season 2 is going to work in order to pay off but, at least from this vantage point, the big one is going to be seeing what comes after Ainsley’s shocking transformation. Is she really like her father in ways she never imagined, and how does Malcolm cope with that?

Related News – Be sure to get some other assorted updates when it comes to Prodigal Son and the road ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Prodigal Son season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







