The Crown season 5 will not premiere on Netflix until 2022







While the following bit of news is not exactly surprising in the least, it could prove to be a bummer to a lot of people out there. If you do love The Crown on Netflix, you’re going to be waiting a while in order to see the already-announced fifth season.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the likely release date for season 5 is some point in 2022. This comes after Imelda Staunton was recently cast to be the latest iteration of Queen Elizabeth. There are still some other castings that have yet to be reported, but we’re sure that we will hear a little bit more about them over the next few weeks.

For those who are not aware at the moment, The Crown season 4 already had an opportunity to wrap up filming prior to global pandemic-related shutdowns. Our hope is that it’s going to be premiering on Netflix a little bit later this year, but in all honesty the ball is going to be firmly in Netflix’s court on that. We’ll have to wait and see what they want to do with that, but this show proven itself rather perfect for the holiday season.

Also note that The Crown recently confirmed that season 5 will no longer be the show’s final season. Originally, the plan was for the series to go until season 6, but it was trimmed down to five … and it’s since been expanded again. Yes, it’s confusing, but we’re glad to have as many seasons of the show as we do. It’s a chance to get a fairly comprehensive look at much of Elizabeth’s life.

