Tough as Nails episode 3 sneak peek: The irrigation challenge







Tonight on Tough as Nails episode 3, the remaining contestants are going to be heading out to a farm. What are they taking on there? Think in terms of a physically-grueling and complicated task that the majority of people would struggle with.

We’ll be the first to admit — we don’t know a lot about irrigation, save for utilizing some of it in video games like Civilization. Yet, Phil Keoghan says in the sneak peek that 18 billion gallons of water are used every day for irrigation. It’s important, and what the contestants are doing in this episode is trying to irrigate a field. This involves taking extremely-heavy segments of pipe, getting them into place, and then clamping them together. They have to get the irrigation system set up so that there aren’t any leaks.

So what makes the stakes high here? Everyone is forced to compete in teams of two, and at the end of this the losing team is going to face off in Overtime against each other. You go from teammates to rivals in the blink of an eye and one of you ends up being eliminated from the solo competition.

The excitement here comes from the contestants, sure, but also the unknown — since Tough as Nails is a new show, there’s still not all that much of a sense as to how it’s going to work or what the end result of the show is going to be. You really do get that sense that there are twists and turns that can happen at almost any moment. Plus, there is just something fun about watching people do these challenges that feel so foreign, but are also so familiar to a lot of people out there. It’s oddly educational without even feeling like that.

