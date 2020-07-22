Perry Mason renewed by HBO for a season 2; more insight







Despite some talk in the early going that HBO’s Perry Mason was going to be a limited series, that is no longer the case. Today, the network officially renewed the Matthew Rhys – Tatiana Maslany series, a re-imagining of the original classic, for a second season. This comes on the heels of both solid ratings and critical reception for the series. (In a press release today, the network confirmed that more than eight million people have seen the first episode across all measurements.)

Here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, had to say about the news:

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind PERRY MASON … Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

One of the things in particular that does make Perry Mason so strong a player for HBO is its potential to be different almost every season. Each batch of episodes can represent a different case and there are a lot of creative challenges that can come with that. It’s also sleek, stylish, and different than anything else that exists on the air right now. We definitely think that this is something that viewers are going to appreciate, and there’s an anticipation more and more viewers will catch it over time.

As for when a season 2 could premiere, we wouldn’t hold our breath for it to be anytime soon. It will take some time to have the episodes scripted, and with production uncertainty being what it is, it’d be a pleasant surprise if the show comes back in 2021. HBO does tend to be patient with their shows, so we don’t think they will apply a lot of pressure to get it back on the air immediately.

Related News – Get some more news regarding the next Perry Mason episode

What do you think about Perry Mason being renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more insight on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







